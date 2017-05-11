Karlson & McKenzie Ask: “Am I Normal?”

After Kevin stated he cuts his nails outside, we decided to revisit “Am I Normal?” this morning.

They kept the discussion going about them before Rick gave us a call saying Kevin and Pete should get manicures together.

Rick then said he gets a leg massage while it happens which intrigued Kevin a little bit. After all the toe talk, Pete went over some texts including one that said her husband uses a finger to swipe down into a diaper to see if the baby has gone number two.

Another texter said she drinks pickle juice from a pouch which confused the show a little bit. Pete’s daughter chimes in with someone she knows that carries a change purse.

Pete then revealed that his wife will stick her finger in HIS ear then stick it in HIS mouth! Gross! We’ll leave the last one for you to find out when you listen.

