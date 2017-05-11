Don Henley Plans Solo Summer Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Don Henley of the Eagles will embark on a short North American solo tour this summer, in addition to the already scheduled Eagles dates.
Henley kicks off the trek June 6th here in Boston, with seven other solo dates scheduled through June 18. Additionally, the dual threat drummer-vocalist will celebrate his 70th birthday with a show in Dallas on July 22.
In addition to his solo tour, Henley and the Eagles are set to play the bi-coastal Classic East and West festivals. The LA show is scheduled for July 15th, and the New York show July 29th.
Tickets for the Henley solo shows can be found on the musician’s website.
Don Henley 2017 North American Tour
June 6 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 8 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
June 11 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
June 13 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
June 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
June 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center