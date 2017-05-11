Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 11 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Butch Trucks, a drummer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band. What group did he leave to join the Brothers back in 1968?
ANSWER: The 31st of February
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1970: The Woodstock soundtrack was released on this day in 1970. The 3-record set went straight to #1 and stayed there for a month…
- 1972: On “The Dick Cavett Show”, John Lennon declared that the F.B.I. was watching him constantly and had tapped his telephone…
- 1981: Bob Marley died of lung cancer and a brain tumor. Two years later, a statue of Marley was unveiled in Jamaica. Fans thought it was such a poor likeness of their hero that they rioted until the prime minister said he’d have a new one sculpted…
- 1995: Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Jimmy Vaughan reunited in Austin Texas for a tribute to the late Stevie Ray Vaughan. All five had played with the guitarist at his last concert on August 26, 1990 before he died in a helicopter crash later that night…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: The J. Geils Band played Gloucester High School in 1971…Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople with guitarist Mick Ronson rocked the Orpheum along with KISS and Journey in 1975…And in 1985 it was Phil Collins at the Centrum.