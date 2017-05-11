Alice In Chains Will Record New Album In June

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Alice in Chains are prepping the follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Set to record in Seattle next month, the album is tentatively scheduled for a late-2017 or early-2018 release.

RELATED: Metallica Hype Up Tour With ‘Hardwired’ Video

“We are just gearing up to make a record,” guitarist Jerry Cantrell told Good Celebrity. “We’ll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in. So it’ll be kind of fun — go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio.”

The aforementioned third record was the final studio album to feature original founding vocalist Layne Staley. Staley passed away in 2002 and was replaced by William DuVall.

Asked whether or not fans can expect the new record to continue the group’s grunge legacy, Cantrell said simply, “Hey, this is what we do. At this age, I can’t really do much else.”

“We do us, and we’re lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time.”