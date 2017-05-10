The Basement Senseless Survey

After Kevin talked about the actual Census bureau and being nominated to run it by a listener, he rang up a lovely woman that probably is regretting answering a phone call from the 617.

One of the first senseless questions asked was if having knuckle tattoos kept her from advancing at work and if her biggest fear of becoming a zombie is all the walking? She said that she didn’t have tattoos and doesn’t fear zombies. Who doesn’t fear zombies?

Anyways, Kevin continued with one of the next questions; if bananas should have loud wrappers and candy should have soft. She said no.

The next questions involved a redneck energy drink, talking to the hand and being a designated driver. When Kevin brought up covering your check engine light, she claimed that she had to go which we all know was an out so she could hang up and that she did when Kevin asked about basement flooding.

