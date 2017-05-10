Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 10 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Bono! He once wrote a foreword to a pocket edition of what book of the Bible?
ANSWER: The Psalms
- It’s a double birthday in Bono’s family – Bono (born Paul Hewson) is celebrating with his daughter Jordan, born on this same day in 1989. Dave Mason of Traffic and solo fame also has a birthday today.
- 1964: Bob Dylan arrived in England for his first tour there…
- 1968: Fans rioted at a Doors concert in Chicago, and Jim Morrison was blamed for inciting the riot (again)…
- 1974: Led Zeppelin met Elvis Presley! It happened backstage at The King’s L.A. Forum concert.
- 1986: Over 500 guests witnessed Heather Locklear make her biggest mistake when she wed Tommy Lee of Motley Crue…
- 1994: Linda McCartney unveiled her new line of meatless entrées at a Chicago press conference…
- 2003: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith was given an honorary doctorate degree in music by the Berklee College of Music…
- From the WZLX ticket stash: George Thorogood played the Harvard Square Theatre in 1979…And in 1983, U2 played a show at Yale. When the audience sang happy birthday to Bono, he laughed and said, “Just throw money!” Lots of people did and the band was pelted (painfully) with much coinage!