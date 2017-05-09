The Haircut Senseless Survey

After Kevin outed Heather for freaking out over not remembering Mother’s Day this weekend, Kevin grabbed his senseless questions rang up a guy who sounded either tired or from the south.

Starting off with most dentists say to avoid cavities is to swallow your food whole to every wondered where your grandmother’s mouth has been.

The guy was answering so Kevin kept on rolling until he asked how many grudges are you holding which made the guy perk up a little bit asking what these questions are for.

One question that the man on the phone was stupid asked about taking up the most space when signing office space greeting cards.

The man then called Kevin an idiot after a few more questions then said if he was an idiot for staying on the line.

He hung up when asked what if haircuts hurt which started a quick discussion.

