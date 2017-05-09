Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 9 in Classic Rock History

Jimmy Page was the musical guest on SNL on this night in 1998. What album had Jimmy Page just released? It was, surprisingly, not a hit.
ANSWER: The collaboration with Robert Plant “Walking Into Clarksdale”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 9th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1962: An historic contract was signed in London when the four members of The Beatles put their signatures on an agreement with EMI records, formally beginning their recording career…
- 1965: Bob Dylan played the first of two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Beatles were in the audience and spent the evening after the show hanging with Dylan…
- 1974: Mick Jagger made a donation of $350,000 to aid the victims of a devastating Nicaraguan earthquake. The money came from a rolling stones benefit concert and Jagger’s own bank account…
- 1998: Jimmy Page was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live…
- 2001: Lou Reed denied that he was dead! A bogus story had begun circulating saying that the singer had overdosed on painkillers. Lou Reed was actually fine and working on a new album in Amsterdam…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: U2 played the Hartford Civic Center in 1987…Here’s a classic clip of the band playing “Exit” in Belfast, Ireland from that very same tour!