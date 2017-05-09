Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart Visits Karlson & McKenzie

Kevin and Pete really had some tough questions for Keith Lockhart this morning from perfect hair to if he dreads coming on the show because of the questions Kevin will ask.

They then got into John Williams talk since the Boston POPS are celebrating the music of Williams throughout the season.

They went over the list of music he has made before Kevin asked the worth of John Williams. Then it got a little awkward when Kevin asked Maestro Lockhart how much he is worth.

Of course, they talked about the spring season of the POPs kicking off with Queen Latifah and some special surprises. It transitioned to what the summer and Tanglewood will bring Pete McKenzie when he visits.

To add to the awkwardness, Jackson felt the need to insert some music he made into the break.

You’ll have to listen to how that went.

