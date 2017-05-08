What Was Pete Initiated Into During a Derby Party?

Pete went to a Kentucky Derby/Engagement Party Saturday and ended up taking part in an initiation with some of the fellas that came to the party.

It’s not like a scene out of Animal House or Revenge of the NERDS but closer to The Three Stooges and The Little Rascals.

Of course, while it was going on, Pete’s wife walked in and was immediately told to leave the room.

Listen to find out why she wasn’t welcomed and what Pete was initiated into.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.