What is Kevin’s Daughter Doing to Her Graduation Cap?

Kevin brought his daughter on the air with us this morning to discuss what she is putting on her graduation cap when she finally walks across the stage in a couple weeks.

She went to a craft store, which Kevin saw the charge for on his credit card, to bedazzle the following on her cap: Finally Done With This B.S.

Kevin didn’t immediately get the joke which Heather had to tell him.

Kevin asked the show if they liked it and tried to convince her to use some other sayings. What do you think?

