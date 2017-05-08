Metallica Hype Up Tour With ‘Hardwired’ Video

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Metallica kick off the North American leg of their WorldWired Tour Wednesday night (May 10) in Baltimore.

To hype up the 25-date run, the legendary heavy metal act shared a live video of footage pieced together from shows around the globe.

Set to “Hardwired,” the title track off the band’s 2016 release Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, the video pulls concert footage from Hong Kong, Copenhagen, Mexico City, Berlin, Seoul, London, and Los Angeles, among others.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and co. will bring “Hardwired” and the rest of their WorldWired setlist to Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium Friday, May 19.

Tickets are still available here.