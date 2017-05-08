KISS’ Peter Criss Declares ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Is Over’

By Abby Hasler

“Rock ‘n’ roll is over,” former Kiss drummer Peter Criss bluntly declared in a recent interview with Hi Fi Way.

While Criss insists he is a “21st century guy,” he explained making music took more creativity and effort than it does today.

“We were early pioneers and no one was doing that when we started out,” Criss revealed. “Now everyone does it, so it isn’t big news anymore.”

Criss talked about how he doesn’t go to concerts anymore because he is constantly asked to take photos with fans and is taken aback by how much the world has changed since he started his career.

“I’ve been around since the day that the Beatles were onstage, I’ve been around when music was Motown… I’ve been around! What’s going on today ain’t my cup of tea,” Criss explained. “The ’60s and ’70s were the times to be around. I saw Jimi Hendrix, I saw the real Who, the real Zeppelin, the Beatles and seen the Stones many times now that I know them and we’re friends. Over the years a lot has happened to me and I got to see all these great acts, and what I see today doesn’t rock my cradle and doesn’t do anything for me and I don’t care for a lot of the music.”