Guns N’ Roses & The Who Team Up For Concert

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Announced late last week, Guns N’ Roses will team up with rock legends The Who in Buenos Aires for an October 1st concert. The joint show marks the first between the two bands but could signal a larger supporting tour on the horizon.

Since Guns N’ Roses kicked off their Not In This Lifetime… Tour in 2016, the reunited group has raked in more than a quarter of a billion dollars. Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan return stateside for a 16-date North American leg kicking off July 27th in St. Louis.

The Who have 14 North American shows scheduled for July and August, including a six-night Las Vegas residency.

The boys of Guns N’ Roses have covered The Who’s “The Seeker” on tour. Could we expect to see an onstage collaboration at the October concert?