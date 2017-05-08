Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 8 in Classic Rock History

The Beatles final album of new studio material, “Let it Be,” was released on this day in 1970 and quickly went to #1 on the album sales chart. It had been preceded two months earlier by another album which got up to #2. What was that Beatles release?

“Hey Jude,” a compilation album only released in America at the time. It is out of print

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!