Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 8 in Classic Rock History

The Beatles final album of new studio material, “Let it Be,” was released on this day in 1970 and quickly went to #1 on the album sales chart. It had been preceded two months earlier by another album which got up to #2. What was that Beatles release?
ANSWER: “Hey Jude,” a compilation album only released in America at the time. It is out of print
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1970: The Beatles’ final album Let It Be was released. It was actually recorded in 1969 before “Abbey Road” and then sat on the shelf for a year before it was finally assembled for release…
- 1972: Billy Preston’s longtime dream was realized when he became the first rock act to headline Radio City Music Hall. Actually, his dream was not to headline, but to play the hall’s famous Wurlitzer organ…
- 1993: Aerosmith’s Get a Grip entered the Billboard 200 top pop chart at #1, making it the group’s highest-debuting album and highest-charting album ever…
- 1999: David Bowie received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music…
- 2002: Two guitars named Tiger and Wolf, previously owned by the late Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead, set new sales records for guitars at an auction. The two instruments, which went to separate owners, fetched in a combined total of more than 1.7 million dollars at an auction in New York…
- 2006: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards underwent surgery at an Auckland, New Zealand hospital, nearly two weeks after he suffered a head injury, because the rocker began having headaches. Richards’ operation forced the stones to postpone the start of the group’s summer European tour…
- 2008: An East Carolina University biologist announced that he was calling a newly discovered species of trapdoor spider myrmekiaphila neilyoungi (mer-meh-keh-fee-lee-ah neil young-eye) in honor of the rocker Neil Young…
- From the WZLX ticket stash: Steve Miller played the Music Hall with Boz Scaggs in 1974…In ’76 it was Santana at the Orpheum…And U2 performed in Hartford at Trinity College in 1983 as part of the school’s spring weekend celebration!