Boston Emissions 5/7/17: Analog Heart, Summoner, Sam Gelston, The Velvet Ants, Fidel, David Age and the Regrets, Sinnet, The I Want You, Eternals, Something Sneaky, The Information

Local Songs of the Week +5/7/2017
Now that the smoke has cleared from this year’s Rock & Roll Rumble, I have more time to review new music and premiere it for listeners of the show. All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.
3] Salem Wolves – From The Vault
salemwolves.bandcamp.com
–Sat, May 13 Somerville Porchfest, Berkeley St, Somerville
2] Gray Clouds – Passenger Side
graycloudspvd.bandcamp.com
–from Providence
1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Show Will Rule” June 20 at ONCE Ballroom for Mike Oliver Appreciation show with Scissorfight, Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus
[Event link]
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 7, 2017
Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis
–Reunion Show: House of Blues Boston, Friday, Nov 3 with Unnatural Axe
Eternals – Affirmation I from Isn’t That Anyone, 2016 – worth another listen:
https://eternalsband.bandcamp.com
–June 4 at State Park, Cambridge with Photocomfort and American Echoes
The Velvet Ants – Another Planet, 2016
http://velvet-ants.com/
–June 13 at Thunder Road, Somerville with TBA
Sam Gelston – Beginning To See The Light, 2016
https://samgelston.bandcamp.com
–Somerville Porchfest May 13
Sinnet – Nervous Soul from Gentle Humor, 2017
https://sinnet.bandcamp.com
– going on tour beginning May 21
Fidel – Ain’t Got All Night, 2017 (ex-Butterknife, The Young Tremors, Scamper)
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
David Age and the Regrets – Heaven, 2017 (ex-Favorite Atomic Hero)
https://davidageandtheregrets.bandcamp.com
–Sat July 15 at O’Brien’s Allston with Eldridge Rodriguez, The Callouts, Field Nurse
The Fatal Flaw – The Last Cassingle
Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind
— Harpoonfest!, Sat, May 20 at Harpoon Brewery, Seaport District, Boston
Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections – Harder Girl
–Fri, May 12 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Tim Gearan
–Saturday, May 13th from 12pm-6pm – Somerville Porchfest with Thrust Club, Carissa Johnson, DEBRA, Stars Like Ours, Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections, Radium Girls and more
The I Want You – Wine Country Safari from Now That’s What I Call Music, 2017
https://theiwantyou.bandcamp.com
Analog Heart – Not Good Enough, 2017
–Brand new video will debut in July
Summoner – New Sun from Beyond the Realm of Light, 2017
https://summonerboston.bandcamp.com/
–Fri, May 12 at Newbury Comics Norwood in-store appearance
Swivel – Clueless
Sun, May 28 Middle East upstairs with Nomad Stones, The Love Dimension, Vanessa Silberman
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe from Baseball Practice, 2017
–Somerville Porchfest, Sat May 13
Tribe – Joyride
— Request for Kevin in Everett
Tax Payer – Settle Down Ghost
Animal Flag – Sensation
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
–Somerville Porchfest, Sat May 13
Something Sneaky – Nada
–Fri June 9 at O’Brien’s Allston with Blessed, Ozlo, Bulletin
The Information – I Love Trouble
-Zack is moving, this may interfere with future reunions….