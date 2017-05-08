Boston Emissions 5/7/17: Analog Heart, Summoner, Sam Gelston, The Velvet Ants, Fidel, David Age and the Regrets, Sinnet, The I Want You, Eternals, Something Sneaky, The Information

L I N K S

| Send music + Contact the show |

Boston Emissions +Facebook | +Twitter | + Instagram

Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle

Online at @bostonemissions

#bostonemissions #therockofboston

Local Songs of the Week +5/7/2017

Now that the smoke has cleared from this year’s Rock & Roll Rumble, I have more time to review new music and premiere it for listeners of the show. All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.

3] Salem Wolves – From The Vault

salemwolves.bandcamp.com

–Sat, May 13 Somerville Porchfest, Berkeley St, Somerville

2] Gray Clouds – Passenger Side

graycloudspvd.bandcamp.com

–from Providence

1] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

–Show Will Rule” June 20 at ONCE Ballroom for Mike Oliver Appreciation show with Scissorfight, Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus

[Event link]

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 7, 2017

Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis

–Reunion Show: House of Blues Boston, Friday, Nov 3 with Unnatural Axe

Eternals – Affirmation I from Isn’t That Anyone, 2016 – worth another listen:

https://eternalsband.bandcamp.com

–June 4 at State Park, Cambridge with Photocomfort and American Echoes

The Velvet Ants – Another Planet, 2016

http://velvet-ants.com/

–June 13 at Thunder Road, Somerville with TBA

Sam Gelston – Beginning To See The Light, 2016

https://samgelston.bandcamp.com

–Somerville Porchfest May 13

Sinnet – Nervous Soul from Gentle Humor, 2017

https://sinnet.bandcamp.com

– going on tour beginning May 21



Fidel – Ain’t Got All Night, 2017 (ex-Butterknife, The Young Tremors, Scamper)

https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com



David Age and the Regrets – Heaven, 2017 (ex-Favorite Atomic Hero)

https://davidageandtheregrets.bandcamp.com

–Sat July 15 at O’Brien’s Allston with Eldridge Rodriguez, The Callouts, Field Nurse

The Fatal Flaw – The Last Cassingle

Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind

— Harpoonfest!, Sat, May 20 at Harpoon Brewery, Seaport District, Boston

Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections – Harder Girl

–Fri, May 12 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Tim Gearan

–Saturday, May 13th from 12pm-6pm – Somerville Porchfest with Thrust Club, Carissa Johnson, DEBRA, Stars Like Ours, Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections, Radium Girls and more

The I Want You – Wine Country Safari from Now That’s What I Call Music, 2017

https://theiwantyou.bandcamp.com



Analog Heart – Not Good Enough, 2017

–Brand new video will debut in July

Summoner – New Sun from Beyond the Realm of Light, 2017

https://summonerboston.bandcamp.com/

–Fri, May 12 at Newbury Comics Norwood in-store appearance

Swivel – Clueless

Sun, May 28 Middle East upstairs with Nomad Stones, The Love Dimension, Vanessa Silberman

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe from Baseball Practice, 2017

–Somerville Porchfest, Sat May 13

Tribe – Joyride

— Request for Kevin in Everett

Tax Payer – Settle Down Ghost

Animal Flag – Sensation

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

–Somerville Porchfest, Sat May 13

Something Sneaky – Nada

–Fri June 9 at O’Brien’s Allston with Blessed, Ozlo, Bulletin

The Information – I Love Trouble

-Zack is moving, this may interfere with future reunions….

BostonEmissions.com