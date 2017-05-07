Sunday Morning Blues: May 7th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Spoonful

Wintertime Blues (Warren Haynes 1999 Benefit)

Gov’t Mule with Colonel Bruce Hampton

Born Under a Bad Sign

Warren Haynes Presents the Benefit Vol. 2 (2000)

Allman Brothers Band with Floyd Miles

Homework

The J. Geils Band

The J. Geils Band

My Eyes Keep Me Troubled

Harp Attack!

James Cotton with Jr. Wells & Cary Bell

Run Red Rooster

Prayer for Peace

North Mississippi All-stars

Rollin’ and Tumblin’

Real Folk Blues/More Real Folk Blues

Muddy Waters

Last Kiss

The Ballad of John Henry

Joe Bonamassa

Smoking Gun

Strong Persuader

Robert Cray

Stay Gone

Bloozin’

Brian Templeton

Going Downtown to See My Old Gal Sue

The Catfish

Popa Chubby

Shake a Leg

Presumed Innocent

Marcia Ball

Things That I Used to Do

If Walls Could Talk

Little Milton

You’ll Never Change

Chills & Fever

Samantha Fish

Up From the Skies

Axis: Bold as Love

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Fire

About Time

Magic Dick & Shun Ng

Feelin’ Freaky

Feelin’ Freaky

John Nemeth

One More Heartache

The James Montgomery Blues band

James Montgomery Band

Delaware Slide

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

I’ll Be Glad

Steady Love

Maria Muldaur