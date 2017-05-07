Sunday Morning Blues: May 7th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!
Spoonful
Wintertime Blues (Warren Haynes 1999 Benefit)
Gov’t Mule with Colonel Bruce Hampton
Born Under a Bad Sign
Warren Haynes Presents the Benefit Vol. 2 (2000)
Allman Brothers Band with Floyd Miles
Homework
The J. Geils Band
The J. Geils Band
My Eyes Keep Me Troubled
Harp Attack!
James Cotton with Jr. Wells & Cary Bell
Run Red Rooster
Prayer for Peace
North Mississippi All-stars
Rollin’ and Tumblin’
Real Folk Blues/More Real Folk Blues
Muddy Waters
Last Kiss
The Ballad of John Henry
Joe Bonamassa
Smoking Gun
Strong Persuader
Robert Cray
Stay Gone
Bloozin’
Brian Templeton
Going Downtown to See My Old Gal Sue
The Catfish
Popa Chubby
Shake a Leg
Presumed Innocent
Marcia Ball
Things That I Used to Do
If Walls Could Talk
Little Milton
You’ll Never Change
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish
Up From the Skies
Axis: Bold as Love
Jimi Hendrix Experience
Fire
About Time
Magic Dick & Shun Ng
Feelin’ Freaky
Feelin’ Freaky
John Nemeth
One More Heartache
The James Montgomery Blues band
James Montgomery Band
Delaware Slide
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
I’ll Be Glad
Steady Love
Maria Muldaur