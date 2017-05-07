Sunday Morning Blues: May 7th, 2017

May 7, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Spoonful
Wintertime Blues (Warren Haynes 1999 Benefit)
Gov’t Mule with Colonel Bruce Hampton

Born Under a Bad Sign
Warren Haynes Presents the Benefit Vol. 2 (2000)
Allman Brothers Band with Floyd Miles

Homework
The J. Geils Band
The J. Geils Band

My Eyes Keep Me Troubled
Harp Attack!
James Cotton with Jr. Wells & Cary Bell

Run Red Rooster
Prayer for Peace
North Mississippi All-stars

Rollin’ and Tumblin’
Real Folk Blues/More Real Folk Blues
Muddy Waters

Last Kiss
The Ballad of John Henry
Joe Bonamassa

Smoking Gun
Strong Persuader
Robert Cray

Stay Gone
Bloozin’
Brian Templeton

Going Downtown to See My Old Gal Sue
The Catfish
Popa Chubby

Shake a Leg
Presumed Innocent
Marcia Ball

Things That I Used to Do
If Walls Could Talk
Little Milton

You’ll Never Change
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

Up From the Skies
Axis: Bold as Love
Jimi Hendrix Experience

Fire
About Time
Magic Dick & Shun Ng

Feelin’ Freaky
Feelin’ Freaky
John Nemeth

One More Heartache
The James Montgomery Blues band
James Montgomery Band

Delaware Slide
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
George Thorogood & the Destroyers

I’ll Be Glad
Steady Love
Maria Muldaur

