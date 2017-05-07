Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 7 in Classic Rock History

Sammy Hagar sold an 80% stake in his Cabo Wabo tequila company for a reported $80 million in 2007 on this day. What other liquor product has he developed over the years?
ANSWER: Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 7th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: Reginald Dwight quit the band Bluesology but took some of it with him as he adopted part of the names of the band members, Elton Dean and Long John Baldry, to form his new name: Elton John…
- 1977: The Eagles’ “Hotel California” hit #1 on the singles chart in 1977…
- 1978: At a softball game in L.A. between Rolling Stone magazine and The Eagles, The Eagles won, 15-8 …
- 1986: John Mellencamp joined a farmer’s protest at the steps of the Farmers Home Administration office in Chillicothe, Missouri…
- 1992: The world’s biggest guitar jam took place in Vancouver. Over 1,300 guitarists played “Taking Care of Business” for 68 minutes and 40 seconds, according to the Guinness Book of Records…
- 1998: Singer Steve Perry left Journey…
- 2002: Eddie Van Halen announced that he received, quote “A one hundred percent clean bill of health—from head to toe.” The guitarist had been battling cancer. Also that same day The Rolling Stones announced plans for a world tour called “Licks” after they arrived in a Bronx park aboard a blimp!
- 2007: Sammy Hagar sold an 80-percent stake in his Cabo Wabo tequila company to Gruppo Campari. He said he made the sale in order to get help with international distribution of his tequila. The sale was said to gross Hagar 80 million…
- From the WZLX ticket stash: The Grateful Dead played Dupont Gym at M.I.T. in 1970…The Dead returned in ’77 when they played Boston Garden…And in 1987 after three nights at the Centrum, U2 moved down the road to the Hartford Civic Center.