Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 7 in Classic Rock History

Sammy Hagar sold an 80% stake in his Cabo Wabo tequila company for a reported $80 million in 2007 on this day. What other liquor product has he developed over the years?

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 7th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!