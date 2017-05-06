Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 6 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday Bob Seger! What song did he record in 2006 with Kid Rock and put on his comeback album “Face the Promise”?
ANSWER: “Real Mean Bottle”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 6th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1965: Keith Richards awoke from a troubled sleep with a riff on his mind. He got up and awoke Mike Jagger to play it and the riff became the basis for their hit “Satisfaction.”
- 1977: Led Zeppelin broke an attendance record with a crowd of 76,000 at Michigan’s Pontiac Silverdome…
- 1978: Another box office record was set when Bob Dylan sold out all 90,000 tickets for his London concert at Earl’s Court in under six hours.
- 1997: The Rock and Roll Hall annual induction ceremony took place for the first time in Ohio. The inductees included Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, and Nash.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: The Jeff Beck group was at the Boston Tea Party in 1969…In ’71 it was Steve Miller at the Music Hall…David Bowie lit up the Boston Garden in 78 while Journey played the Orpheum…In ’83 U2 finished up its two-night stand at the Orpheum…And in 1984 Yes played the Providence Civic Center.