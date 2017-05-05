Was This Senseless Survey a Failure?

Kevin started off the survey stating that usually Friday surveys are pretty good before getting into it and might have regretted it when it ended.

He rang up a guy that said “What do you got?”

Kevin launched into it with questions like Do you not drink coffee in the morning because it tends to keep you awake at work? And How many thumb rings do you own? When Kevin asked about foreplay and mashed potatoes, he knew something was up asking who is asking this stuff.

Did you grow up so poor that your mom told you the B in a BLT sandwich stands for bread? Was probably the question that made the guy hang up.

Hear it and decide for yourself if it was a failure.

