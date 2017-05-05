Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 5 in Classic Rock History

The Warlocks, forerunners of the Grateful Dead, did their first show at a pizza joint in California. But, there was another band with that name, so they changed to their soon-to-be-famous title. Who suggested the new band name?
ANSWER: Jerry Garcia. Mentor Bill Graham hated the new name.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1965: The Warlocks, forerunners of The Grateful Dead, performed for the first time, at Magoo’s Pizza Parlor in Menlo Park, CA…
- 1968: Buffalo Springfield disbanded because of internal conflicts. Stephen Stills (and later Neil Young) left and joined forces with David Crosby and Graham Nash while Jim Messina joined Poco…
- 1984: The Pretenders lead singer Chrissie Hynde married singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds in New York’s Central Park. The wedding took place shortly after Hynde gave birth to her daughter Natalie, who was fathered by Ray Davies of The Kinks. Kerr and Hynde had their own daughter Jasmine, but split a short time after.
- 1990: Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, married his childhood sweetheart. At the reception, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones joined Bonham in a 5 song set…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: Van Morrison was at the Cambridge Electric Ballroom in 1968…Stephen Stills performed at the Garden in 1972, and in 1980 Cheap Trick was there as well…Finally, in 1983 U2 opened a two-night stay at the Orpheum…and yours truly MC’d the event!