Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 5 in Classic Rock History

The Warlocks, forerunners of the Grateful Dead, did their first show at a pizza joint in California. But, there was another band with that name, so they changed to their soon-to-be-famous title. Who suggested the new band name?

Jerry Garcia. Mentor Bill Graham hated the new name.

