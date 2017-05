Can you name the best concert you’ve ever been to? Carter Alan, Chuck Nowlin, and Kenny Young do just that on this edition of Ask a Rock Jock.

Both Chuck and Carter pick Roger Waters, but their shows were on opposite sides of the globe.

Kenny opts for something a bit heavier with AC/DC’s 1990 stop at the Providence Civic Center.

