Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

The Napkin Senseless Survey

May 4, 2017 8:00 AM

After talking about hitting some balls at Jackson for the Drive for Charity, Kevin launched into the Senseless Survey.

“Would you watch a TV show about home landscaping called Lawn & Order?” started it with an emphatic no from the guy that picked up his phone today. The answer of no kept coming from questions like the hardest part of a marriage is when a spouse can’t find their phone and do you miss the days when people fell down wells.

When Kevin finally asked about preferring the term “sex summons” instead of “booty call”, the guy finally questioned what this survey was and Kevin gave him a great response before asking if he ever had a Mrs. Doubtfire moment.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live