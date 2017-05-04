The Napkin Senseless Survey

After talking about hitting some balls at Jackson for the Drive for Charity, Kevin launched into the Senseless Survey.

“Would you watch a TV show about home landscaping called Lawn & Order?” started it with an emphatic no from the guy that picked up his phone today. The answer of no kept coming from questions like the hardest part of a marriage is when a spouse can’t find their phone and do you miss the days when people fell down wells.

When Kevin finally asked about preferring the term “sex summons” instead of “booty call”, the guy finally questioned what this survey was and Kevin gave him a great response before asking if he ever had a Mrs. Doubtfire moment.

