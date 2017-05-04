Steve Perry ‘Passed Torch’ To Arnel Pineda At Journey’s Rock Hall Induction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Journey drummer Steve Smith opened up to Las Vegas Weekly about the band’s recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. When asked about former singer Steve Perry‘s limited involvement in the ceremony, Smith explained the moment marked Perry “passing the torch” to current singer Arnel Pineda.

When asked how much interaction the band hand with Perry at the ceremony, Smith revealed there wasn’t much. “Whatever you saw onstage was it!” said Smith. “I think some of the guys saw him backstage for a little bit, but I just saw him onstage. It was great to see him. He was very gracious.”

“I thought he gave a beautiful speech, thanking the band, the management, and the fans. And also he acknowledged Arnel, which was really a beautiful moment. It really makes it clear that he’s passing the torch to Arnel,” the drummer revealed. “He’s the lead singer in Journey and he’s doing an amazing job.”

Pineda joined Journey in 2007 and performed with the band at the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in April.

“There’s really not much of a story there,” Smith explained about early discussions to include Perry in the performance. “We asked him if he wanted to sing, and he declined. He said no, but that he would be there.”

Watch Perry’s induction ceremony acceptance speech below.