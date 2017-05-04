May the Fourth Be With Karlson & McKenzie

The show had their Executive Producer Metalhead Mike on, since today was of his favorite days.

May the 4th is a play on “May the Force Be With You” from the movie Star Wars, and has become kind of a big deal.

In fact, it’s such a huge deal around Boston, that the Red Sox are participating in it.

Nonetheless, the guys asked him what he would do on this day. He didn’t sound so cheery about it as in the past but he explains why and they talked about a Beatles and Star Wars mashup as well as Mark Hamill surprising fans.

So move along and press play. We swear it’s not a trap.

