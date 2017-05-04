Kevin Karlson Just Wants His Damn Roof Done!

Kevin has been trying to get estimates for his roof because it’s time to replace some or all of it. For the past couple weeks, he’s been trying to get companies and contractors to come out only to be blown off and it’s now reaching a new level.

One guy called 2 minutes before he was supposed to be at the house telling him to call the office to reschedule and another company called him and mandated that Mrs. Karlson needs to be there which called a number of times.

Kevin rushed to get dinner in and get his lawn together before they showed up only to be blown off. He called but only got excuses.

It’s got to the point where Kevin would rather just put a tarp over a leak than deal with this.

