Karlson & McKenzie’s 12th Annual Drive For Charity

Now into its second decade, the Drive For Charity is Friday, May 12th at McGolf on Bridge Street in Dedham, MA, and we want you to be there!

Once again, we’re sticking Producer Jackson in goalie gear on the driving range! And for a small donation you can take some swings.

If you hit him, you could win:

-a Honda Lawn Mower (valued at $699.00) courtesy of Honda & Robinson’s Hardware in Hudson & Framingham (See the full line of Honda lawn mowers at Robinson’s hardware)

-a pair of turf seats for Dead and Company at Fenway Park on Sunday July 18th & one night accommodations in the “Rathskeller Suite**” at the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square

-a foursome in the 2017 WZLX Classic Rock Classic

Make a $5 donation for 10 balls and a $10 donation for 25 balls. It all benefits Save A Dog of Sudbury!

We’ll see you Friday, May 12th from 5:30am until 10am at McGolf with 100.7 WZLX!

** The Rathskeller Suite is named after and inspired by the legendary rock club in Kenmore Square called the Rathskeller that closed its doors in 1997. During its heyday, The Rathskeller hosted such bands like the Cars, The Pixies, Metallica, The Ramones, Talking Heads, R.E.M; The Police and many others.