Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 4 in Classic Rock History

Paul McCartney’s single “Band on the Run” first entered the U.S. singles chart on this day in 1974. It was not, however, the first single from the “Band on the Run” album. What was that song?
ANSWER: “Helen Wheels” was the first single from the album and “Jet” followed before the title track. All three went Top 10.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: The Moody Blues first formed as a group in Birmingham England. Their first lead singer was Denny Laine who would later join Paul McCartney in Wings…
- 1970: Ohio National Guardsmen fired into a crowd of students at Kent State University during an antiwar demonstration, killing 4. The tragedy solidified the U.S. peace movement and would inspire Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to enter the studio and record “Ohio.”
- 1974: Paul McCartney’s single “Band on the Run” first entered the charts…
- 1985: The song “All She Wants to Do is Dance” by Don Henley peaked at #9 on the U.S. charts…
- 1991: Phil Collins received an honorary doctor of music degree from Berklee College of Music…
- 1993: It was announced that The Beatles’ “Yesterday” was the most-played song ever in the United States …
- 2006: Fats Domino received a new piano through the music rising organization to replace the instrument that was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina. The Edge of U2 is a principle founder and supporter of that organization…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: Pink Floyd played the Music Hall in 1972…In 1977 it was Boston at the Garden…In 1982, also at the Boston Garden, it was Journey back for another night…And U2 finished up its three night stand at the Centrum in Worcester in 1987!