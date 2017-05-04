Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 4 in Classic Rock History

Paul McCartney’s single “Band on the Run” first entered the U.S. singles chart on this day in 1974. It was not, however, the first single from the “Band on the Run” album. What was that song?

“Helen Wheels” was the first single from the album and “Jet” followed before the title track. All three went Top 10.

