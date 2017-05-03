What’s Up With Paul Shaffer Since Letterman?

Paul Shaffer joined Karlson and McKenzie this morning to promote his show at The Wilbur Thursday night. Of course, Kevin had to ask if he was wearing sunglasses during the interview.

Kevin and Paul then talked about his band he’s bringing to Boston for the show including Valerie Simpson.

Kevin asked when Dave Letterman called it quits, did he feel it or could Paul gone on forever. Paul said you have to move over eventually having their share of fun for 33 years.

Kevin wanted to know how they conversed during the show so Paul told us that they barely spoke before shows because Dave was always preparing leading up to it. He did tell us that they get together every 3 to 4 weeks because there aren’t many people they can talk about the experience.

Pete asked him about Dave’s Mother that passed away and Paul told us it was his honor to play the organ the funeral then discussed her importance to the show.

Check out the interview then get your tickets to the show.

