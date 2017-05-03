The Screaming at Work Senseless Survey

The woman that picked up her phone this morning reluctantly agreed to answer the questions Kevin had prepared for this edition of the survey and right out of the gate, she was thrown for a loop when Kevin asked if she preferred all her food to be on the cob.

She said she only thought corn was on the cob. She didn’t know any southern pilots either when she was asked if pilots with southern accents give her anxiety. Kevin followed up with if she has a place at work where she scream silently.

She asked if this was a legit survey. She thought the question about dogs being able to stand and walk so their owners could hold their hands was ridiculous.

She finally hung up when she was asked about speed walking couples.

