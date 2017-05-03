Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

The Screaming at Work Senseless Survey

May 3, 2017 8:00 AM

The woman that picked up her phone this morning reluctantly agreed to answer the questions Kevin had prepared for this edition of the survey and right out of the gate, she was thrown for a loop when Kevin asked if she preferred all her food to be on the cob.

She said she only thought corn was on the cob. She didn’t know any southern pilots either when she was asked if pilots with southern accents give her anxiety. Kevin followed up with if she has a place at work where she scream silently.

She asked if this was a legit survey. She thought the question about dogs being able to stand and walk so their owners could hold their hands was ridiculous.

She finally hung up when she was asked about speed walking couples.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live