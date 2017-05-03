TBS Will Air First 6 ‘Star Wars’ On May 4th

By Rami Abou-Sabe

May the Fourth be with you, fellow Star Wars fanatics.

RELATED: Star Wars Limited-Edition Turntable Available on Record Store Day

TBS will air the first six Star Wars films on Thursday, May 4th, in honor of Star Wars Day. The network aims to make the marathon a yearly tradition, similar to other all-day binges A Christmas Story, Friends for Thanksgiving, and Festivus for the Rest of Us.

Check out the full schedule below, and be sure to block out some time in the afternoon for the original trilogy (since we all know the Anakin Skywalker saga doesn’t really count).

TBS Star Wars Marathon Schedule (EST):

6:40 AM – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

9:25 AM – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

12:20 PM – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

3:10 PM – Star Wars: A New Hope

5:40 PM – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

8:15 PM – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi