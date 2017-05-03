Sony Music Sues Applebees Over AC/DC Music

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Sony Music has filed a complaint against Applebee’s Services, Inc. alleging the restaurant chain has not paid the required $300,000 licensing fee for two Sony Music properties.

The songs in question are AC/DC‘s “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory. Applebee’s Services used both songs in commercials promoting their chain of Applebee’s restaurants.

The complaint states the deal was facilitated by music clearance firm Music Dealers and ad agency Barkley Inc. on behalf of Applebee’s. Sony Music claims to have never received the licensing fee.

“Applebee’s Services and Barkley have refused to pay the license fees to Sony Music, claiming that they paid them to Music Dealers, that Music Dealers was acting as Sony Music’s agent and that Music Dealers has gone out of business,” writes attorney Peter Anderson, adding the excuse is in “bad faith.”

Read the brief in full here.