Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 3 in Classic Rock History

In 1976 Paul McCartney appeared onstage as a solo artist for the first time since the Beatles last show in San Francisco a decade earlier. What was the first song he performed?
ANSWER: “Venus and Mars”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: Authorities at Toronto International Airport arrested Jimi Hendrix when they found heroin in a travel bag. He was released on $10,000 bail and charges were dropped later that year…
- 1971: Grand Funk Railroad held a press conference at a New York hotel; 150 journalists were invited but only 6 attended…
- 1972: Bruce Springsteen cut his first demo tape for CBS records. It included 14 songs…
- 1976: Paul McCartney appeared solo for the first time on a U.S. Stage when Wings performed in Fort Worth, Texas…
- 1994: The Rolling Stones announced they would kick off a tour in August of that year. The “Voodoo Lounge” tour went on to become the most successful of 1994 grossing over $119 million…
- From the WZLX ticket stash: Jethro Tull played the Music Hall with Mott the Hoople in 1971…In ’75 it was Jeff Beck at the Music Hall…ZZ Top rocked the Garden in 1980…In 1982, also at the Boston Garden, it was Journey…And in 1987 it was U2 at the Worcester Centrum for the second of three nights!