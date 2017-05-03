Brad Pitt Thinks Jimi Hendrix Wrote A Song In His House

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Brad Pitt opened up to GQ in a wide-ranging interview detailing his life post-breakup from actress Angelina Jolie. One of the more interesting tidbits was the revelation that Jimi Hendrix wrote “May This Be Love” at Pitt’s house.

The Are You Experienced standout was released in 1967 and combines Hendrix’ other-worldly playing with psychedelic-era production. As the story goes, Hendrix penned the ballad while staring at the grotto waterfall of Pitt’s Hollywood Hills estate.

Not one to let facts get in the way of a good story, Pitt revealed the questionable source of his claim. “I don’t know if it’s true,” he admitted, “but a hippie came by and said he used to drop acid with Jim back there, so I run with the story.”

Pitt went on to discuss how rock music played an integral role in his acting career. Raised in a conservative Christian household, the Allied star drew similarities between church revivals and rock shows. “I remember going to a few concerts, even though we were told rock shows are the Devil, basically. Our parents let us go, they weren’t neo about it. But I realized that the reverie and the joy and exuberance, even the aggression, I was feeling at the rock show was the same thing at the revival,” Pitt said.

“One is Jimmy Swaggart and one is Jerry Lee Lewis, you know? One’s God and one’s Devil. But it’s the same thing. It felt like we were being manipulated. What was clear to me was “You don’t know what you’re talking about—”