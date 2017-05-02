The New EZ Pass System Isn’t Going So Well

This morning we talked to Eric Rasmussen from Boston 25 about some astonishing details dealing with the EZ Pass system and the new gantry system.

After joking about the 25 name change and how he became an investigative reporter, we got into the details.

It has to deal with how the transponders and the pay by plate system works but most of all, how the DOT handles it.

People have been complaining about how their old accounts are reactivated and getting charged for tolls that didn’t belong to them. Eric told us how he got a hold of an unnamed worker that system works in a way it isn’t supposed to.

The worker also described the rules and the number one priority is not helping the person but to get them off the phone quickly!

Hear Eric tell the whole story and what will come of it.

