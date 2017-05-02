Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

The Meat Sauce Senseless Survey

May 2, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin called up a guy this morning that reluctantly answered the first serious question Kevin started to launch into all the senseless questions that were prepared from having the willpower to eat only half a donut to don’t you wish having your zipper down would be a good vent on hot days.

The man kept answering replying no to the questions of buying a garlic bread scented candle to wishing there more songs about shocking monkeys.

When Kevin asked a question about Russian women, the guy proclaimed it was a fake survey and hung up after the next question regarding meat sauce.

