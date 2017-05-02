Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Graham Nash Adds Summer Tour Dates

May 2, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Graham Nash, Tours

By Abby Hassler

Graham Nash has unveiled additional U.S. tour dates in July and August to promote his sixth solo studio album, This Path Tonight, which was released April 2016.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will be joined on stage by long-term collaborator and This Path Tonight producer Shane Fontayne. Ticking information is available at the artist’s official site

Check out Nash’s full tour itinerary below.

7/11 – Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Music Hall & Bistro 
7/12 – Plymouth, NH @ The Flying Monkey 
7/14 -Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater 
7/15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre 
7/17 – Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center 
7/18 – Edgartown, MA @ Old Whaling Church 
7/20 – Union, ME @ Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery 
7/21 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park 
7/22 – Port Washington, NY @ Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street 
7/24 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier 
7/25 – Gettysburg, PA @ Majestic Theater 
7/28 – Chicago, IL @ Maurer Hall 
7/29 – Chicago, IL @ Maurer Hall
7/30 – Chicago, IL @ Maurer Hall 
8/1 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House 
8/2 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House 
8/4 – State College, PA @ State Theatre 
8/5 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre 
8/6 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center 
8/19 – Schwenksville, PA @ Philadelphia Folk Festival 

