Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 2 in Classic Rock History

In 2005 Cream reunited for the first of four nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Eric Clapton brought a blues song to the band that they had never performed before. It became a showstopper. Name that tune.

“Stormy Monday”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!