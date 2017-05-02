Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 2 in Classic Rock History

In 2005 Cream reunited for the first of four nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Eric Clapton brought a blues song to the band that they had never performed before. It became a showstopper. Name that tune.
ANSWER: “Stormy Monday”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1979: Kenny Jones debuted as Keith Moon’s replacement in The Who at a show at the Rainbow Theater in London. He had been the drummer of The Small Faces and then The Faces with Rod Stewart. That same day, the film version of Quadrophenia premiered, also in London…
- 1980: Pink Floyd became victim of South Africa’s apartheid policy when the government there banned The Wall hit “Another Brick in the Wall Part II.” The song had been adopted by black school children as an anti-establishment anthem of freedom…
- 2005: Cream, featuring Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker launched a four-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The show marked the first time they had performed together since their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 1993…
- 2006: Keith Richards was released from an Auckland, New Zealand hospital after spending five days in the facility for treatment for a head injury…
- From the WZLX ticket stash…Traffic played the Boston Tea Party in 1968…The Faces, Doobie Brothers and Jo Jo Gunne played the Boston Garden in 1973…And in 1987 it was U2 on its “Joshua Tree” tour at the Worcester Centrum…