Bob Marley Dropped by Karlson & McKenzie

Bob Marley, the comedian, dropped by the studio to promote a few shows at the Kowloon and Showcase Live coming up.

After trading some stories about their mother’s in the previous break, Bob got into a story about his sister and breast cancer awareness that involves a possible scare and a dog.

Then he transitioned into a story of his recent vacation involving sunscreen and zip lines.

Click play on the button and have some yuks.

