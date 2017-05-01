The Peanut Senseless Survey

Kevin was able to get a hold of a woman on this Monday to go through the list of Senseless questions.

She seemed to go along with it all answering all the questions and laughing to them.

The questions ranged from Do you agree its not procrastination if you never had any intention of doing it in the first place? To When you first heard of Amazon Prime did you think it was a Transformer?

But this question Kevin asked, “Have you ever thought about how many pistachios you’ve wasted because you were unable to get into the shell?” stirred a little discussion after she hung up.

Hear it all by clicking play.

