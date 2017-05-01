Pete Reaps In the Winnings of Fat Farm

Pete gave a shout out to everyone that lost weight and played audio of a guy that told how much weigh the whole group that partook in the Fat Farm. He is now the reigning champ of the Fat Farm and is now rolling in some dough.

Kevin brought up a picture Pete tweeted stating he looks the only one that significantly lost weight.

After discussing how much he has lost over this recent Fat Farm, Pete bought some dessert for the Fat Farmers that came out for the winner dinner.

Hear them discuss the whole thing.

