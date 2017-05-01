Pete Had Fun At The Cubs Game

Pete went out to the Cubs game Friday night with the boss and Chuck Nowlin and ended up doing a little play by play all night long and of course, someone had to tell him to stop.

Of course, you have to talk about food when you go to Fenway. Pete listed all the things he ate including sneaking off for another hot dog.

Pete talked to Chuck the soft pretzel he left under his seat about and what happens to all the trash left which was pretty funny including where the smoking area is.

Back to eating, Pete had an issue with a restaurant he went to before the game. He doesn’t like how people are seated which added to all the people around him doing gross things but did run into someone who was a Cubs fan.

