Heart Attack Was The Cause Of Death For Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian

It’s been over a month since the music world lost former Boston drummer, John Thomas “Sib” Hashian, but we’re now hearing an official cause of death.

According to TMZ, Hashian’s son, Adam says his father died of a heart attack while in the middle of a set aboard the Legends of Rock Cruise back in March.

Adam went on to tell TMZ that his dad’s band, Dirty Water, was only three songs into the set when Hashian collapsed.

He was pronounced dead the following day, just after midnight.

Sib Hashian was 67.