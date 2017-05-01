Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Heart Attack Was The Cause Of Death For Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian

May 1, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Death, legends of rock, Sib Hashian

It’s been over a month since the music world lost former Boston drummer, John Thomas “Sib” Hashian, but we’re now hearing an official cause of death.

According to TMZ, Hashian’s son, Adam says his father died of a heart attack while in the middle of a set aboard the Legends of Rock Cruise back in March.

RELATED: Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Has Passed Away At 67

Adam went on to tell TMZ that his dad’s band, Dirty Water, was only three songs into the set when Hashian collapsed.

He was pronounced dead the following day, just after midnight.

Sib Hashian was 67.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live