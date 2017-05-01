Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 1 in Classic Rock History

In 1985 U2 released its “Wide Awake in America” EP. Where in America were the songs recorded?

None of the songs were recorded in the U.S. The two live selections were taped in England and the two studio tracks were outtakes from Irish recording sessions.

