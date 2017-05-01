Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 1 in Classic Rock History

In 1985 U2 released its “Wide Awake in America” EP. Where in America were the songs recorded?
ANSWER: None of the songs were recorded in the U.S. The two live selections were taped in England and the two studio tracks were outtakes from Irish recording sessions.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1971: The song “Lucky Man” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer peaked at #48 on the charts, the same day that The Rolling Stones released “Brown Sugar” as a single…
- 1975: speaking of the Stones, the group announced its upcoming tour or America by playing live on a flatbed truck driving down 5th avenue in New York City…
- 1982: .38 Special released “Caught Up in You” as a single and in 1985 U2 put out the “Wide Awake in America” EP…
- 1988: Mick Fleetwood filed for bankruptcy…
- 1997: Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The band included Ringo, Peter Frampton, Jack Bruce from Cream, Gary Brooker from Procol Harum and Simon Kirk of Bad Company…
- 2002: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland unveiled the exhibit “Fifty Years of Rock And Roll,” including artifacts from Alice Cooper, Elton John, and Robert Palmer…
- 2007: Meat Loaf performed on “Dancing with the Stars” as he continued promoting his albumBat out of Hell 3: The Monster is Loose.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Van Morrison was at the ark at 15 Lansdowne Street in 1969. It was the first of a three-night stand…In 1970 The Guess Who played the Armory in Salem, MA…Ozzy Osbourne played the Orpheum in 1981…And in 1992 the Steve Miller Band was at Brandeis University…