Boston Emissions 4/30/17: Salem Wolves, Test Meat, Gray Clouds, Stephen McDonald, Buffalo Tom, Carissa Johnson, The Modern Lovers, Bleu, Choke Up, Sebadoh

Local Songs of the Week + 4/30/2017

Now that the smoke has cleared from this year’s Rock & Roll Rumble, I have more time to review new music and premiere it for listeners of the show.

All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 30, 2017

Buffalo Tom – Taillights Fade

–Hot Stove beauty last night with Bill Janovitz and Eddie Vedder

The Modern Lovers – Roadrunner, 1972

–Three times the charm as Roadrunner is entered once again to be Official Rock Song of The Commonwealth – Story link

The Modern Lovers – Government Center, 1972

Bleu – I Won’t Go Hollywood

-But he did. After he won the Rock & Roll Rumble



Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

Choke Up – Hart

The Dirty Looks – Boston

Test Meat – If You Wanna

https://testmeat.bandcamp.com

Black Helicopter – And I

–Sat, May 6 at O’Brien’s, Allston with Test Meat and The Hose

Sebadoh – Love Is Stronger

Salem Wolves – Teenage Wonder from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5

Salem Wolves – Rumblr from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5

Salem Wolves – From the Vault from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5

Salem Wolves – More Weight from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5

Salem Wolves – Shameless from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5

Salem Wolves – Peach from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5

Salem Wolves – Put A Spell On You, 2016 Halloween cover

http://www.salemwolves.com



Salem Wolves Tooth & Nail available Friday, May 5.

Two release shows:

–Sun, May 7 at O’Brien’s Allston with Atlantic Thrills and Today Junior

–Thurs, May 25 at Opus, Salem, Mass with Cruel Miracle and Worshipper

Gray Clouds – Passenger Side

https://graycloudspvd.bandcamp.com

Stephen McDonald – Local Divide (formerly of The Okay Win)

-coming in June

Something Sneaky – Brighten

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Where’s Your Ghost

–Thurs, May 4 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Scarlet Sails, Radiator King

Worshipper – High Above The Clouds

–Tuesday, May 2 at ONCE Ballroom with Horisont (Sweden), Dirty Streets (Memphis), Psychic Wounds