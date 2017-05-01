Boston Emissions 4/30/17: Salem Wolves, Test Meat, Gray Clouds, Stephen McDonald, Buffalo Tom, Carissa Johnson, The Modern Lovers, Bleu, Choke Up, Sebadoh

L I N K S
Local Songs of the Week + 4/30/2017
Now that the smoke has cleared from this year’s Rock & Roll Rumble, I have more time to review new music and premiere it for listeners of the show.
All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 30, 2017
Buffalo Tom – Taillights Fade
–Hot Stove beauty last night with Bill Janovitz and Eddie Vedder
The Modern Lovers – Roadrunner, 1972
–Three times the charm as Roadrunner is entered once again to be Official Rock Song of The Commonwealth – Story link
The Modern Lovers – Government Center, 1972
Bleu – I Won’t Go Hollywood
-But he did. After he won the Rock & Roll Rumble
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Choke Up – Hart
The Dirty Looks – Boston
Test Meat – If You Wanna
https://testmeat.bandcamp.com
Black Helicopter – And I
–Sat, May 6 at O’Brien’s, Allston with Test Meat and The Hose
Sebadoh – Love Is Stronger
Salem Wolves – Teenage Wonder from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5
Salem Wolves – Rumblr from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5
Salem Wolves – From the Vault from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5
Salem Wolves – More Weight from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5
Salem Wolves – Shameless from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5
Salem Wolves – Peach from Tooth & Nail, out this Friday, May 5
Salem Wolves – Put A Spell On You, 2016 Halloween cover
Salem Wolves Tooth & Nail available Friday, May 5.
Two release shows:
–Sun, May 7 at O’Brien’s Allston with Atlantic Thrills and Today Junior
–Thurs, May 25 at Opus, Salem, Mass with Cruel Miracle and Worshipper
Gray Clouds – Passenger Side
https://graycloudspvd.bandcamp.com
Stephen McDonald – Local Divide (formerly of The Okay Win)
-coming in June
Something Sneaky – Brighten
Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Where’s Your Ghost
–Thurs, May 4 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville with Scarlet Sails, Radiator King
Worshipper – High Above The Clouds
–Tuesday, May 2 at ONCE Ballroom with Horisont (Sweden), Dirty Streets (Memphis), Psychic Wounds