Sunday Morning Blues: April 30th, 2017

April 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

I Can’t Quit You Babe
American Folk Blues Festival 1962-1966
Otis Rush

Double Trouble
Just One Night
Eric Clapton

Juke
Blues Masters Vol. 4: Harmonica classics
Little Walter

My Babe
Pierced Arrow
The Rides

Blues With a Feeling
Butterfield Blues Band
Butterfield Blues Band

Just Before the Bullets Fly
Hard Truth
Coco Montoya

Take a Bullet
Man in Motion
Warren Haynes Band

Come and Go Blues
Brothers and Sisters
Allman Brothers Band

Statesboro Blues
All My Friends: The Words and Music of Gregg Allman
Tau Mahal & Gregg Allman

Shake Me in Your Arms
Tajmo
Taj Mahal & Keb Mo

Fat Man in the Bathtub
Join the Band
Little Feat with Dave Matthews

People Get Ready
Sonny & Brownie
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

Hoodoo Man Blues
Last Time Around – Live at Legends
Buddy Guy & Junior Wells

Devil in the Rhythm
Devilintherhythm
Delta Generators

Boogie With Stu
Physical Graffiti
Led Zeppelin

You Need Love (A Whole Lotta Love)
I’m Drivin’
Ursula George with Marty Richards

Last Train Has Gone
Struck By Lightning
Kim Simmonds

Rock Island Line
Alabama Bound
Leadbelly

