Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 30 in Classic Rock History

In 1977, Steve Miller released “Jet Airliner” as a single. It would become a massive hit. Miller didn’t write it though; who did?
ANSWER: Guitarist and singer Paul Pena
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 30th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1976: Keith Moon of The Who reportedly paid several New York cab drivers 100 bucks each to block both ends of a side-street to his hotel. The drummer then emptied the contents of his hotel room onto the street below. Safety first!
- 1977: Steve Miller released “Jet Airliner” as a single…
- 1980: Roger Daltrey’s movie McVicar opened in London…
- 1983: Thin Lizzy, fronted originally by Phil Lynott, disbanded their original lineup…
- 1988: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon slid off the U.S. album charts for the first time in 741 weeks, just short of 14 years on the chart…
- 2002: Roger Daltrey made a guest appearance on the Fox sitcom “That ’70 Show.”
- 2006: Bruce Springsteen and the Seeger Sessions Band made its official concert debut at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The band played dates for a year before Bruce got E-Street back together…
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: Orleans and Heart played the Hatch Shell in 1977 and stopped traffic all around the Charles River…And in 1983, it was a big day at Brown University in Providence when U2 played an early date there on its War tour…