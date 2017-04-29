Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 29 in Classic Rock History

In 1980 Black Sabbath began its first tour with Ronnie James Dio on lead vocals. Mid-tour, original drummer Bill Ward had enough and bailed. Whom did the band bring in to replace him on the road?
ANSWER: Vinnie Appice
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1971: Bill Graham announced that he would close both the Fillmore East in New York and the Fillmore West in San Francisco…
- 1976: At 3 a.m., after a show in Memphis, Bruce Springsteen and friends took a cab to Graceland where Bruce climbed the wall so that he could meet Elvis Presley – he was caught by security and escorted off the property…
- 1980: Black Sabbath began its first tour with Ronnie James Dio as lead singer following the release of the “Heaven And Hell” album…
- 1988: Eric Clapton and Patti Boyd, about whom he’d written “Layla,” filed for divorce…
- 1993: Mick Ronson, guitarist for David Bowie’s Spiders From Mars, passed away from cancer complications…
- 1998: Steven Tyler injured his knee onstage in Anchorage, Alaska. The remaining 14 Aerosmith shows on the tour had to be cancelled…