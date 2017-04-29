Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 29 in Classic Rock History

In 1980 Black Sabbath began its first tour with Ronnie James Dio on lead vocals. Mid-tour, original drummer Bill Ward had enough and bailed. Whom did the band bring in to replace him on the road?

Vinnie Appice

