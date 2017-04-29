Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 29 in Classic Rock History

April 29, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1980 Black Sabbath began its first tour with Ronnie James Dio on lead vocals. Mid-tour, original drummer Bill Ward had enough and bailed. Whom did the band bring in to replace him on the road?

ANSWER: Vinnie Appice

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1971: Bill Graham announced that he would close both the Fillmore East in New York and the Fillmore West in San Francisco…
  • 1976: At 3 a.m., after a show in Memphis, Bruce Springsteen and friends took a cab to Graceland where Bruce climbed the wall so that he could meet Elvis Presley – he was caught by security and escorted off the property…
  • 1980: Black Sabbath began its first tour with Ronnie James Dio as lead singer following the release of the “Heaven And Hell” album…
  • 1988: Eric Clapton and Patti Boyd, about whom he’d written “Layla,” filed for divorce…
  • 1993: Mick Ronson, guitarist for David Bowie’s Spiders From Mars, passed away from cancer complications…
  • 1998: Steven Tyler injured his knee onstage in Anchorage, Alaska. The remaining 14 Aerosmith shows on the tour had to be cancelled…
