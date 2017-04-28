The Food Explosion Senseless Survey

It’s Friday so Kevin tried to get a hold of someone to talk the Survey and he did. The guy that picked up the phone said he would answer the questions depending on what they are.

First senseless question, how many miles of pizza do you think you’ve eaten? The guy asked for him to repeat it and why would you need that specific information.

Kevin moved on asking if his favorite exercise class was the one last cancelled? He said No and was a common refrain for the next few questions until the man finally asked who and what Kevin was doing here.

Kevin told him they were warm up questions.

The guy said he was comfortable answering questions that made sense.

Kevin had a long question about Ebay that the guy didn’t like either so when Kevin asked about Taco Bell, he hung up.

