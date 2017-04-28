Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Karlson & McKenzie Talk to the Salem Mayor About that Spooky Lamp Post

April 28, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: kim driscoll, Salem, street lamp

We the Mayor of Salem Kim Driscoll on the show this morning to talk about the viral photo she posted online of what looked like a face inside a lamp post.

Kevin was a little skeptical of the photo and asked some questions and got some answers from the Mayor.

Hear the Q&A about it and tell us if you think it is real or not.

